Altaba Inc. (AABA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Both Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 64 0.00 459.58M -15.90 0.00 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 716,526,348.61% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Altaba Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Altaba Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 298.57% and an $78 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Altaba Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.03% and 23.47%. Altaba Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.22%. Competitively, 0.19% are BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Altaba Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust on 5 of the 6 factors.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.