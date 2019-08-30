Altaba Inc. (AABA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

As Asset Management businesses, Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 71 162.66 N/A -15.90 0.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 109.84 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Altaba Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.26% for Altaba Inc. with average price target of $78.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altaba Inc. and ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.03% and 32.94%. 5.22% are Altaba Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has 0.11% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05%

For the past year Altaba Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited on 3 of the 5 factors.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.