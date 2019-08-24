Altaba Inc. (AABA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 71 108.52 N/A -15.90 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.56 N/A 2.55 11.62

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Altaba Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Altaba Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Altaba Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Altaba Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.20% and an $78 consensus price target. On the other hand, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s potential downside is -4.03% and its consensus price target is $25. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Altaba Inc. is looking more favorable than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.03% of Altaba Inc. shares and 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year Altaba Inc. has weaker performance than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.