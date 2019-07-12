Altaba Inc. (AABA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Both Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 69 107.79 N/A -15.90 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 24 5.37 N/A 0.27 95.63

Demonstrates Altaba Inc. and Ares Management Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Altaba Inc. and Ares Management Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Altaba Inc. and Ares Management Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$78 is Altaba Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 12.59%. Ares Management Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $28 consensus target price and a 0.07% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Altaba Inc. is looking more favorable than Ares Management Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Altaba Inc. and Ares Management Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.03% and 65.7%. Insiders held 5.22% of Altaba Inc. shares. Comparatively, Ares Management Corporation has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -1.86% -4.1% 3.26% 16.96% -7.06% 23.09% Ares Management Corporation 2.38% 8.4% 18.71% 16.67% 14.5% 45.22%

For the past year Altaba Inc. has weaker performance than Ares Management Corporation

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats Altaba Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.