Altaba Inc. (AABA) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Comparing side by side

Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 70 108.51 N/A -15.90 0.00 TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.16 N/A 0.83 18.13

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Altaba Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Altaba Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 TCG BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$78 is Altaba Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 12.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.03% of Altaba Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28% of TCG BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.22% of Altaba Inc. shares. Comparatively, TCG BDC Inc. has 5.48% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year Altaba Inc. has weaker performance than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Altaba Inc.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.