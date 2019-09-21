Altaba Inc. (AABA) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 70 165.37 N/A -15.90 0.00 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Altaba Inc. and Puyi Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Altaba Inc. and Puyi Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Altaba Inc. and Puyi Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Puyi Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Altaba Inc. has an average target price of $78, and a 10.62% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altaba Inc. and Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.03% and 0% respectively. About 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Altaba Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Puyi Inc.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats Puyi Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.