Altaba Inc. (AABA) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altaba Inc.
|70
|165.37
|N/A
|-15.90
|0.00
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Altaba Inc. and Puyi Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Altaba Inc. and Puyi Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altaba Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Altaba Inc. and Puyi Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Altaba Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Puyi Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Altaba Inc. has an average target price of $78, and a 10.62% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Altaba Inc. and Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.03% and 0% respectively. About 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altaba Inc.
|-0.9%
|-0.17%
|-8.32%
|3.57%
|-2.68%
|21.59%
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
For the past year Altaba Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Puyi Inc.
Summary
Altaba Inc. beats Puyi Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.
