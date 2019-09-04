Altaba Inc. (AABA) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Comparison side by side

Both Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 71 162.81 N/A -15.90 0.00 Mmtec Inc. 7 2379.07 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Altaba Inc. and Mmtec Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Altaba Inc. and Mmtec Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Mmtec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.18% for Altaba Inc. with average target price of $78.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altaba Inc. and Mmtec Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.03% and 0%. Altaba Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.22%. Comparatively, 0.09% are Mmtec Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37%

For the past year Altaba Inc. was less bullish than Mmtec Inc.

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats Altaba Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.