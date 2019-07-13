Altaba Inc. (AABA) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Altaba Inc. has 73.03% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. 5.22% of Altaba Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Altaba Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Altaba Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. N/A 69 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Altaba Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 129.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Altaba Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -1.86% -4.1% 3.26% 16.96% -7.06% 23.09% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

Dividends

Altaba Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Altaba Inc.’s peers beat Altaba Inc.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.