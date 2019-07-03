Altaba Inc. (AABA) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Contrasting side by side

Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 68 110.30 N/A -15.90 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.61 N/A 2.26 2.72

Table 1 highlights Altaba Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Altaba Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Altaba Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Altaba Inc.’s consensus target price is $78, while its potential upside is 10.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altaba Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 73.03% and 29.87% respectively. About 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -1.86% -4.1% 3.26% 16.96% -7.06% 23.09% FS KKR Capital Corp. -2.38% -0.81% -3.15% -5.03% -20.52% 18.73%

For the past year Altaba Inc. was more bullish than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Altaba Inc. beats FS KKR Capital Corp.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.