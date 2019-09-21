Altaba Inc. (AABA) and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 70 165.37 N/A -15.90 0.00 Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Altaba Inc. and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Altaba Inc. and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Altaba Inc. and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Altaba Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 10.62% and an $78 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.03% of Altaba Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.39% of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. -2.65% 4.89% 0.19% 2.59% -13.01% 31.04%

For the past year Altaba Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.