Altaba Inc. (AABA) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) Contrasting side by side

Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 71 162.61 N/A -15.90 0.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.39 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Altaba Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Altaba Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Altaba Inc. is $78, with potential upside of 12.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.03% of Altaba Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.22% are Altaba Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year Altaba Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.