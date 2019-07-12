Altaba Inc. (AABA) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Comparing side by side

Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 69 108.83 N/A -15.90 0.00 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Altaba Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Altaba Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Altaba Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.80% and an $78 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.03% of Altaba Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 5.22% of Altaba Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -1.86% -4.1% 3.26% 16.96% -7.06% 23.09% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. -0.46% -0.07% 1.48% -0.07% -8.69% 9.64%

For the past year Altaba Inc. was more bullish than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Altaba Inc. beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.