Altaba Inc. (AABA) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management companies, Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 71 162.75 N/A -15.90 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.27 N/A 1.02 16.01

In table 1 we can see Altaba Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Altaba Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Altaba Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.25% and an $78 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altaba Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 73.03% and 43.3% respectively. About 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.51% are Apollo Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Altaba Inc. was less bullish than Apollo Investment Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Apollo Investment Corporation beats Altaba Inc.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.