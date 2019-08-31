Altaba Inc. (AABA) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba Inc. 71 162.75 N/A -15.90 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.79 N/A 2.34 12.87

Table 1 highlights Altaba Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Altaba Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Altaba Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of Altaba Inc. is $78, with potential upside of 12.25%. On the other hand, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s potential upside is 27.30% and its consensus target price is $36. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is looking more favorable than Altaba Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altaba Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.03% and 17.6%. Insiders held 5.22% of Altaba Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altaba Inc. -0.9% -0.17% -8.32% 3.57% -2.68% 21.59% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43%

For the past year Altaba Inc. has stronger performance than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Altaba Inc.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.