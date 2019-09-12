Altaba (AABA) to pay $51.50 on Sep 23, 2019; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Boosted By $397,900 Its Avery Dennison (AVY) Position

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased Avery Dennison (AVY) stake by 9.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc acquired 3,460 shares as Avery Dennison (AVY)’s stock rose 5.85%. The Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc holds 41,486 shares with $4.80 million value, up from 38,026 last quarter. Avery Dennison now has $9.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $113. About 519,126 shares traded or 0.83% up from the average. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Increases Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) is expected to pay $51.50 on Sep 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:AABA) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $51.50 dividend. Altaba Inc’s current price of $69.99 translates into 73.58% yield. Altaba Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Sep 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 7.72 million shares traded or 45.39% up from the average. Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) has declined 2.68% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $36.36 billion. The Company’s assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased Spdr Series (KCE) stake by 6,112 shares to 35,073 valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr (XLI) stake by 33,183 shares and now owns 61,972 shares. Jd Com Inc Spon (NASDAQ:JD) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Avery Dennison has $13200 highest and $105 lowest target. $116.50’s average target is 3.10% above currents $113 stock price. Avery Dennison had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets to “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan.