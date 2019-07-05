Alta Mesa Resources Inc. (AMR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Alta Mesa Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) and Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) have been rivals in the Major Airlines for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alta Mesa Resources Inc. N/A 0.30 N/A -0.11 0.00 Azul S.A. 29 0.00 N/A 0.90 28.77

In table 1 we can see Alta Mesa Resources Inc. and Azul S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alta Mesa Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Azul S.A. 0.00% 16.3% 2.7%

Liquidity

Alta Mesa Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Azul S.A. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Azul S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alta Mesa Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Alta Mesa Resources Inc. and Azul S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alta Mesa Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Azul S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Azul S.A. is $42, which is potential 24.08% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alta Mesa Resources Inc. and Azul S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 50.8%. 0.1% are Alta Mesa Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alta Mesa Resources Inc. -14.27% -18.56% -80.92% -94.22% -97.47% -81.26% Azul S.A. -8.46% 1.61% -15.1% 1.41% 6.64% -6.61%

For the past year Azul S.A. has weaker performance than Alta Mesa Resources Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Azul S.A. beats Alta Mesa Resources Inc.

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. The company also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, its oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves were 176.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II and changed its name to Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. in February 2018. Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Azul S.A. operates as an airline company in Brazil. It provides passenger and cargo transportation services. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 739 daily flights to 102 destinations through a network of 202 non-stop routes with a fleet of 123 aircraft. Azul S.A. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.