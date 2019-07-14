Alta Mesa Resources Inc. (AMR) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Alta Mesa Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) is a company in the Major Airlines industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alta Mesa Resources Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.29% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Alta Mesa Resources Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 16.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alta Mesa Resources Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alta Mesa Resources Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.49% 18.60% 5.09%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Alta Mesa Resources Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alta Mesa Resources Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 595.24M 17.06B 17.06

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Alta Mesa Resources Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alta Mesa Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 3.50 2.77

The peers have a potential upside of 75.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alta Mesa Resources Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alta Mesa Resources Inc. -14.27% -18.56% -80.92% -94.22% -97.47% -81.26% Industry Average 0.00% 6.16% 11.79% 21.45% 27.53% 21.38%

For the past year Alta Mesa Resources Inc. has -81.26% weaker performance while Alta Mesa Resources Inc.’s peers have 21.38% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Alta Mesa Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Alta Mesa Resources Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.62 and has 0.59 Quick Ratio. Alta Mesa Resources Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alta Mesa Resources Inc.

Dividends

Alta Mesa Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alta Mesa Resources Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. The company also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, its oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves were 176.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II and changed its name to Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. in February 2018. Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Houston, Texas.