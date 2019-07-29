Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (AMR) Analysts See $-0.01 EPS; Capstone Financial Advisors Lowered Mcdonalds (Call) (MCD) Holding By $760,000

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (MCD) stake by 44.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (MCD)’s stock rose 14.31%. The Capstone Financial Advisors Inc holds 5,000 shares with $950,000 value, down from 9,000 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp (Call) now has $164.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $215.01. About 2.31 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S

Analysts expect Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.0042 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1354. About 912,210 shares traded. Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) has declined 97.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 101.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMR News: 21/03/2018 HPS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 14.5 PCT STAKE IN ALTA MESA RESOURCES INC AS OF MARCH 11, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – VENTURE TO INCLUDE CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF A NEW CRUDE OIL PIPELINE SERVING STACK PRODUCERS IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA; 02/04/2018 – Alta Mesa Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 21/05/2018 – Alta Mesa Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 04/05/2018 – Alta Mesa to Participate in Stack Panel Discussion at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – OWNERSHIP OF CIMARRON EXPRESS WILL BE 50% KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM AND 50% ERGON; 14/05/2018 – Alta Mesa Resources Ends 1Q With $261 Million in Cash; 29/03/2018 – ALTA MESA RESOURCES INC – FOR 2018, ALTA MESA HOLDINGS FORECASTS TOTAL STACK PRODUCTION TO AVERAGE 33 TO 38 MBOE PER DAY; 29/03/2018 – ALTA MESA RESOURCES INC – ALTA MESA’S TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $725 MLN TO $800 MLN

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. The company has market cap of $51.57 million. The firm also offers midstream energy services, including crude gas and oil gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma. It has a 4.67 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, its oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves were 176.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

More notable recent Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (AMR) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chaparral Energy: Stock Remains Risky Due To Significant Cash Burn And Increasing Leverage – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Global Edge Computing Market to Reach $16.55 Billion By 2025: AMR – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Another Houston energy co. gets delisting warning – Houston Business Journal” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market to Reach $193.24 Billion by 2022 at 7.6% CAGR: AMR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc owns 5,402 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The accumulated 231,485 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Summit Gru Limited Company holds 0.25% or 7,300 shares. Somerset Trust holds 1.94% or 19,383 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 0.46% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 245,088 shares. Griffin Asset Inc accumulated 32,771 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel invested 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Iowa Commercial Bank holds 1.78% or 20,392 shares in its portfolio. Plancorp Limited Liability Com holds 0.43% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 5,990 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 4,078 shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 58,776 shares. Telos Management Inc holds 4,447 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.28% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 254,527 shares. Wade G W reported 6,015 shares. Jacobs & Com Ca has invested 1.47% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. Fairhurst David Ogden also sold $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. $5.41 million worth of stock was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of stock. Gibbs Robert Lane also sold $3.99 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 15 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. McDonald’s had 28 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 7 by Bank of America. UBS maintained the shares of MCD in report on Tuesday, June 11 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 18. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MCD in report on Monday, July 15 with “Outperform” rating.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 163,109 shares to 967,565 valued at $140.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Proshares Tr (TOLZ) stake by 309,317 shares and now owns 817,213 shares. Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) was raised too.