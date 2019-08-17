Alta Capital Management Upped Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake By $6.69 Million; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

Alta Capital Management Llc increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 14.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alta Capital Management Llc acquired 60,231 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Alta Capital Management Llc holds 472,708 shares with $52.48M value, up from 412,477 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $243.55B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.88 billion. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments divisions. It has a 17.97 P/E ratio. The firm invests in excess mortgage servicing rights on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. The insider Sloves Andrew bought 1,800 shares worth $29,974. $990,000 worth of stock was bought by Nierenberg Michael on Friday, February 22. The insider Saltzman David bought $236,139.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 1.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 2.54M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $125 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 12.72% above currents $135.2 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, June 17. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $14700 target. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by UBS. Macquarie Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.