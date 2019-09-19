Alta Capital Management Trimmed Facebook (FB) Holding by $1.00 Million; Stock Price Rose; Principal Financial Group Has Cut Stake in Biogen (BIIB) by $10.68 Million

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 487,725 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.13 million, down from 492,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $544.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $190.68. About 2.86M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Crisis Over Facebook Post Threatens Norway’s Ruling Coalition; 27/03/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIR SAYS URGES ZUCKERBERG TO THINK AGAIN ON APPEARANCE BEFORE LAWMAKERS; 21/03/2018 – Facebook App Developer Kogan Defends His Actions With User Data; 05/04/2018 – Ailman’s tweet comes as Facebook struggles with the news that Cambridge Analytica, a political analytics firm, was able to collect data on 50 million people’s profiles without their consent; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg: I haven’t seen a ‘meaningful number of people’ deleting Facebook accounts; 09/05/2018 – Facebook panicked about foreign influence in the Irish abortion referendum – and revealed a worrying truth; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Faces FTC Complaint Filed by Consumer Groups; 14/03/2018 – FACEBOOK BANS `BRITAIN FIRST’ FACEBOOK PAGE, PAGES OF 2 LEADERS; 04/04/2018 – Facebook updates the number of users impacted by Cambridge Analytica leak to 87 million; 05/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Thirty organisations, including Facebook, are being investigated by the Information Commissioner’s Office as part

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 45,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 300,154 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.20M, down from 345,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $237.07. About 193,092 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Biogen To Buy Schizophrenia Treatment From Pfizer For Up To $590 Million — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 7.19 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.57 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

