Alta Capital Management Trimmed Amphenol Cl A (APH) Stake by $1.89 Million; Stock Value Declined; Origin Asset Management Llp Continues to Hold Stake in Essent Group LTD (ESNT)

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 876.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 69,077 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 7,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 595,347 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 20,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 527,743 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.84M, down from 547,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 1.02M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century has invested 0.05% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Walthausen Com stated it has 95,980 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 25 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.02% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Fj Management Ltd Company reported 0.26% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 1.13M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Fil holds 0.01% or 169,011 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Co reported 138,813 shares. Smith Asset Group Inc Inc Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 9,940 shares. First Mercantile reported 8,267 shares. Baltimore accumulated 83,364 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership reported 124,034 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 35,469 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 255,146 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11,500 shares to 196,711 shares, valued at $18.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 4,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,040 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Essent Group reports $473.2M reinsurance transaction – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Essent Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “In A Crowded Industry Essent Presents Great Growth – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2017. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Invest in Essent Group (ESNT) Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mortgage Insurance Stocks – It’s Go Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 24.89 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 14,426 shares to 216,893 shares, valued at $45.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 5,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Fin’l Solutns (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 3,715 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Front Barnett Assoc Lc invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Logan Mgmt reported 244,222 shares. Alta Ltd Liability reported 527,743 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 0.1% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). North Point Port Managers Oh holds 3.85% or 214,737 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability has 58,072 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Iowa-based Dubuque Comml Bank And Tru has invested 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 2,574 shares. Nuance Investments holds 4.51% or 920,711 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset accumulated 0.01% or 33,114 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 45 shares. Renaissance Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 232,900 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Co has 214 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.34% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).