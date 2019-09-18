Alta Capital Management Stake In Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Was Has Lifted; As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Shares Declined, 10-15 Associates Upped Stake

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 17,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 129,532 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.16 million, up from 112,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $87.91. About 2.14M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 761 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 126,694 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.06 million, up from 125,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $538.53. About 208,563 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,187 shares to 74,052 shares, valued at $19.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 3,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,954 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 606 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 240,800 shares. Lionstone Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 20,270 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 38,355 shares. 6,523 were accumulated by Boys Arnold Communications. Moreover, Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 84 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 0.61% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 3,786 were accumulated by Veritable Limited Partnership. Montag A Associate invested in 0.02% or 565 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Communication accumulated 382 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.15% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Burney invested in 7,456 shares. First Tru Advsr LP owns 9,741 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pension Service owns 102,157 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

