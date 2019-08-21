Alta Capital Management Raised Its Markel (MKL) Holding; Financial Federal (FIF)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

Financial Federal Corp (FIF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 20 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 16 sold and trimmed stakes in Financial Federal Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 4.61 million shares, down from 4.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Financial Federal Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Alta Capital Management Llc increased Markel Corp (MKL) stake by 28.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alta Capital Management Llc acquired 5,477 shares as Markel Corp (MKL)’s stock rose 4.99%. The Alta Capital Management Llc holds 24,544 shares with $24.45 million value, up from 19,067 last quarter. Markel Corp now has $15.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $8.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1138.48. About 28,451 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased Dollar Tree Stores (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 286,173 shares to 554,227 valued at $58.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 3,561 shares and now owns 75,239 shares. Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was reduced too.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. On Friday, March 15 Lewis Lemuel E bought $101,300 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 100 shares. Connell K Bruce bought 200 shares worth $193,756.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $278.77 million. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.