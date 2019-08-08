Alta Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) as Shares Rose; As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Value Declined, Grimes & Company Has Boosted Its Position

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 37.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 58,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 214,340 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.67M, up from 155,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $280.08. About 448,270 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 11,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 99,526 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 88,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 847,538 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 4,058 shares to 82,673 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 100 Index (OEF) by 66,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,565 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 843,336 shares to 17,739 shares, valued at $927,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,752 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

