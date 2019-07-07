Alta Capital Management Raised By $329,300 Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Shorts at Reata Pharmaceuticals – Class A (RETA) Raised By 1.87%

Alta Capital Management Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 33.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alta Capital Management Llc acquired 185 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Alta Capital Management Llc holds 738 shares with $1.31M value, up from 553 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $956.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – VentureBeat: Amazon joins $61 million investment into smart thermostat company Ecobee; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image; 20/04/2018 – Feedvisor Introduces Feedvisor Inspire: Annual Conference for Top Amazon Sellers; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 28/03/2018 – THERE ARE NO SPECIFIC POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON RIGHT NOW, BUT ALWAYS LOOKING AT DIFFERENT OPTIONS -WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 19/03/2018 – Supermarket Casualties Begin to Pile Up in Amazon-Fueled Battle; 02/04/2018 – Inside Jeff Bezos’ $84.9 billion empire; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 350 points, Amazon leads tech lower

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:RETA) had an increase of 1.87% in short interest. RETA’s SI was 1.89 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.87% from 1.85 million shares previously. With 160,400 avg volume, 12 days are for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:RETA)’s short sellers to cover RETA’s short positions. The SI to Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc – Class A’s float is 9.39%. The stock decreased 4.62% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.84. About 166,671 shares traded. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has risen 192.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 188.42% the S&P500. Some Historical RETA News: 08/05/2018 – Reata Pharmaceuticals at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Bardoxolone Methyl Improved Kidney Function in Patients With Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease and lgA Nephropathy in the Ongoing Phase 2 Phoenix Study; 08/05/2018 – Reata Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 15c; 08/05/2018 – $RETA PAH Ph3 trial upsized to 200pts after sample size re-calculation Data pushed back from 2H18 to 1H20… ~1.5yrs delay; 22/03/2018 – REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 LARIAT TRIAL SHOWED SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 11/04/2018 – Reata Provides Update on the Phase 2 Portion of the CARDINAL Study of Bardoxolone Methyl in Patients With Alport Syndrome; 16/03/2018 Reata Selected to Present Early-Stage Programs at the BIO Asia International Conference; 11/04/2018 – REATA PHARMACEUTICALS – ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE BEEN GENERALLY MILD TO MODERATE IN SEVERITY, NO DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS BEEN REPORTED IN TRIAL; 29/03/2018 – Reata: Kyowa Hakko Kirin Received SAKIGAKE Priority Review Designation for Bardoxolone Methyl in Japan; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company has market cap of $2.70 billion. The Company’s lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005.

More notable recent Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Share Price Has Soared 359%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Reata: Blooming With Orphans – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Buy Reata Pharmaceuticals At $65, Earn 32.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, February 1 by Raymond James. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, March 18. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 23 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.