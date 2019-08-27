Alta Capital Management Position In Broadridge Fin’l Solutns (BR) Was Has Lifted; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Increased Position in Ebay (EBAY) by $4.94 Million

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 133,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 370,190 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75 million, up from 236,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.28. About 2.22M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Fin’l Solutns (BR) by 53.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 152,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 436,821 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.29 million, up from 284,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Fin’l Solutns for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $129.43. About 182,225 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited holds 250,431 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 5,387 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cibc Bancshares Usa holds 0.12% or 22,790 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones And Llc owns 34,280 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 1.15M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Advisors Capital has 82,413 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Inv owns 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 13,430 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). House Ltd Liability Corp reported 18,357 shares stake. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 969,150 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 12,362 are owned by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 10,995 shares to 50,397 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,357 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

