Alta Capital Management Maintains Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX); Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Buckingham Asset Management Has Raised Position

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 120.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 170,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 311,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.20M, up from 141,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $177.17. About 5.47M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – EU’s Jourova to Seek Further Clarification From Facebook on Previously Scheduled U.S. Trip This Week; 25/04/2018 – Users should make context and intentions clear to avoid having their posts taken down, according to Facebook Head of Global Policy Management Monika Bickert; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – But experts say that Facebook would have had to do this anyway to comply with a new EU rule called the General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR; 20/04/2018 – Hamburg data protection officer opens non-compliance procedure against Facebook; 16/05/2018 – Nissan Armada Mountain Patrol to be unveiled live on the @NissanUSATrucks Facebook page Wednesday evening; 22/03/2018 – SECOND BRITISH POLICE OFFICER IN HOSPITAL AFTER SALISBURY SPY POISONING – MAIL NEWSPAPER; 22/03/2018 – An investor and an analyst took polar opposite positions on Facebook; 17/04/2018 – The new aim of “building fast and failing fast” is much akin to Facebook’s retired “move fast and break things” mantra; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 6,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 499,170 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.69M, up from 492,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $98.46. About 350,268 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ithaka Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.95% or 100,754 shares. Accredited Invsts has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Logan Capital Mgmt Inc holds 140,743 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap Inc accumulated 2,422 shares. 1,036 were reported by Welch Lc. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,900 shares. Hartford Investment Management accumulated 1.58% or 293,716 shares. Dorsal Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 7.06% or 661,000 shares. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.04% stake. 7.72 million are held by American Century Cos. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 838,469 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Limited Com holds 0.67% or 8,217 shares. Navellier And Associates Inc holds 0.06% or 2,000 shares. 17,477 were accumulated by Connable Office. Acg Wealth accumulated 34,127 shares or 0.88% of the stock.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $920.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,601 shares to 8,410 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 57,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,177 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 10,453 shares to 7,286 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 3,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,954 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).