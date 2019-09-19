Alta Capital Management Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Position; Cadiz (CDZI)’s Sentiment Is 0.89

Cadiz Inc (CDZI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.43, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 24 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 27 reduced and sold stock positions in Cadiz Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 10.09 million shares, down from 10.33 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cadiz Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 24 Increased: 13 New Position: 11.

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 1.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Alta Capital Management Llc holds 487,725 shares with $94.13 million value, down from 492,937 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $536.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $188.14. About 8.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook Executive Planning to Leave Company Amid Disinformation Backlash; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is bringing its facial recognition technology back to Europe, even after agreeing with regulators to drop the feature nearly six years ago; 12/04/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Returns From Washington; Facebook Time Spent Slips; E-Cig Ads Recall Big Tobacco Creative; 10/04/2018 – Facebook launches bounty program for reports of data misuse by app developers; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Investors (FB); 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-‘Socially responsible’ investors reassess Facebook ownership; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – INCREASE IN SHARE REPURCHASE IS INCREMENTAL TO ORIGINAL AUTHORIZATION; 22/05/2018 – EUROPEAN FIRMS SAY HAVE HIRED MORE PEOPLE BY USING FACEBOOK TOOLS-ZUCKERBERG; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS TARGETED ADS REVIEW IS ONGOING; 19/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Facebook’s Surveillance Machine

Cadiz Inc. operates as a land and water resource development firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $337.36 million. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns approximately 34,000 acres of land and the subsurface strata, including unsaturated soils and appurtenant water rights in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres in the Mojave Desert in eastern San Bernardino County.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $8.80 million activity.

Water Asset Management Llc holds 48.08% of its portfolio in Cadiz Inc. for 3.26 million shares. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership owns 417,800 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd has 0.84% invested in the company for 875,720 shares. The United Kingdom-based Waverton Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder Llc, a New York-based fund reported 116,040 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Alta Capital Management Llc increased Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 6,689 shares to 499,170 valued at $46.69M in 2019Q2. It also upped Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 7,758 shares and now owns 200,752 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. $4.05M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by THIEL PETER.