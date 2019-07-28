Alta Capital Management Lowered Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $1.49 Million; As Insmed (INSM) Stock Value Rose, J Goldman & Company LP Has Decreased Stake by $2.79 Million

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Insmed Inc (INSM) by 73.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 96,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $987,000, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Insmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.06. About 819,561 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has risen 6.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Research and Development Expenses $30.1M; 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018; 31/03/2018 – Insmed Conference Scheduled By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B; 16/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 16/05/2018 – INSMED REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR FILING OF NDA FOR ALIS IN NTM; 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q LOSS/SHR 89C, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 17/05/2018 – lnsmed Appoints Leo Lee to its Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: FDA ACCEPTS NDA FILING FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 79.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 18,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,752 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382,000, down from 23,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Ltd holds 0% or 711 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) or 332,268 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0% or 1,566 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 4,964 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 370,000 were reported by Acuta Cap Partners Ltd. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.02% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 6,737 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Inc invested in 0.01% or 7.08M shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 9,393 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 42 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 44,947 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bank & Trust owns 140,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) by 343,489 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $9.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (Call) (NYSE:EXP) by 157,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS).

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “INSM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Insmed Inc (INSM) Chairman, President & CEO William Lewis Sold $10.4 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Peek Under The Hood: JKJ Has 12% Upside – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Insmed Incorporated (INSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Insmed Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.87 EPS, up 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-1 per share. After $-0.94 actual EPS reported by Insmed Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.45% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $137,500 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Hampshire-based Loudon Investment Management Limited Com has invested 2.87% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Northstar Grp has 0.33% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9,313 shares. Nippon Life Insur reported 0.45% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Notis holds 1.44% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 37,100 shares. America First Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 1,130 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.59% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 156,270 shares. North Star Inv Management holds 0.58% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 61,821 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.13% or 269,184 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs invested 0.54% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Frontier owns 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 8,252 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 361,500 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,537 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sanders Capital Limited invested in 621,233 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Assocs holds 0.95% or 198,718 shares. Fiduciary Com invested in 0.62% or 285,246 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Company by 17,844 shares to 46,476 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 58,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.