Alta Capital Management Lowered Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; Atmos Energy (ATO) Has 1.36 Sentiment

Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 197 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 145 sold and decreased positions in Atmos Energy Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 92.20 million shares, up from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Atmos Energy Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 118 Increased: 123 New Position: 74.

Sfmg Llc holds 16.56% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation for 1.11 million shares. Partners Group Holding Ag owns 379,482 shares or 5.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spf Beheer Bv has 3.17% invested in the company for 759,516 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 2.18% in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 18,648 shares.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $84.10M for 37.15 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.44% negative EPS growth.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.50 billion. It operates in three divisions: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. It has a 25.26 P/E ratio. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $7900 target in Monday, April 29 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 13. UBS reinitiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 23 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.29B for 8.06 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

