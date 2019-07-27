Alta Capital Management Lifted Its Int’l Business Machines (IBM) Stake by $326,556 as Stock Value Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Lifted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines (IBM) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 2,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,227 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 8,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 46.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 10,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 22,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – SANDVIK AB SAND.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 155 FROM SKR 147; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Glaxo, Cuts Sanofi; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 15/03/2018 – BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 71 EUROS FROM 69 EUROS; 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $87; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CEZ CEZP.PR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CZK 455 FROM CZK 350; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co expected to post earnings of $2.28 a share – Earnings Preview

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M on Tuesday, January 29. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96M on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lafayette Invests has 0.46% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jupiter Asset Management has 251,782 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 6,645 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation Corp owns 1.58% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 56,382 shares. Pennsylvania-based Beach Limited Liability Company has invested 3.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kj Harrison And Partners holds 21,234 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us reported 1.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Business Fincl Ser has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors has 0.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.54% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 42,545 shares. Apriem Advsr invested in 2.11% or 78,721 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 16,807 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,625 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 12.95 million shares. Ashfield Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 31,396 shares to 129,282 shares, valued at $19.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VCR) by 2,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,610 shares, and cut its stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr (ROBO).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celanese’s ‘surprisingly durable’ results prompt upgrade at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Plans Dividend Increase and $29.4 Billion Capital Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan +1.5% on plan to boost dividend, stock buybacks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM: Red Is The New Blue – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Microsoft vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Has Levers To Pull – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Capital Limited Liability holds 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 4,898 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Liberty Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,749 shares. Svcs Incorporated holds 152,651 shares or 6.85% of its portfolio. 1,481 are held by Greatmark Investment Prtn. Forbes J M Llp has 3,847 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com owns 3,390 shares. Haverford Trust reported 20,953 shares. Wendell David has 9,157 shares. Aull Monroe Invest Corporation invested 1.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First United Comml Bank Trust holds 0.27% or 3,090 shares. Regions reported 0.17% stake. Ingalls And Snyder Limited holds 25,138 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1,300 shares.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,561 shares to 75,239 shares, valued at $19.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 437,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,940 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW).