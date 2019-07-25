Alta Capital Management Increases Position in Fortune Brnds Hme&Sec (FBHS); As United Parcel Services (UPS) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Boston Research & Management Boosted Its Position

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Services (UPS) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 3,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,896 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 28,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.80B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $118.27. About 8.29M shares traded or 150.52% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fortune Brnds Hme&Sec (FBHS) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 46,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 457,386 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.78M, up from 411,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brnds Hme&Sec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 1.30M shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana-based Iberiabank Corp has invested 0.62% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk owns 554,692 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa accumulated 0.1% or 6,076 shares. Crawford Counsel has 2.53% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 761,382 shares. The Alabama-based Buckingham Cap Management has invested 0.31% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Frontier Inv Mngmt Company reported 46,235 shares. Shell Asset Co reported 0.32% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Merchants stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Weiss Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,842 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 81,812 shares. 206,109 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Palladium Partners Ltd has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Qs Investors Ltd Com holds 144,925 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Limited owns 349,623 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. also sold $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $240.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 713,917 shares to 8,988 shares, valued at $578,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 437,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,940 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Fincl Bank accumulated 100 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 962 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Beaconlight Limited Com has 2.97% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 219,300 shares. Pennsylvania Tru invested in 12,414 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Com owns 3.12M shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Ls accumulated 8,070 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. First Comml Bank reported 13,437 shares stake. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 6,475 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Lsv Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Grp Inc accumulated 50,174 shares. 1,600 are held by Kistler. 14,864 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale.