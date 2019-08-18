Alta Capital Management Increased Position in Apple (AAPL) as Shares Rose; As The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Foster & Motley Trimmed Its Position

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 7,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 604,304 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.79M, up from 597,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks; 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 08/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): Apple likely to face sanctions over unfair practice in South Korea; 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 16,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 41,104 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 57,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $748.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 420,274 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 29/03/2018 – Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EBITDA $79.1M; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP) by 7,686 shares to 172,496 shares, valued at $9.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 19,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerg Mkts Lg Co Etf (FNDE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold GBX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Cap holds 30,915 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 12,100 shares. Dean Inv Lc owns 160,445 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp owns 65,895 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Olstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.98% or 185,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 79,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0% or 251,234 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Partners Ltd Liability has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 1,000 shares. Polaris Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 6,350 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Com accumulated 34,485 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% or 780,075 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Lc reported 24,643 shares stake. Mackenzie Fincl owns 325,866 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 623,493 shares.

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15 million for 4.14 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 20,145 shares to 527,743 shares, valued at $49.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutns (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 719,761 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foothills Asset Mgmt owns 14,601 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Griffin Asset has 2.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 93,007 shares. Wills Financial Group has 34,540 shares for 4.45% of their portfolio. Fiera Capital Corp has invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Martin Currie Ltd holds 1.24% or 93,085 shares in its portfolio. Needham Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 22,700 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,601 shares. 34,896 are held by Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct. Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj holds 7,811 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Botty Investors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 621 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation, Virginia-based fund reported 45,906 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Com holds 12,154 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

