Alta Capital Management Increased Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position; Brown Advisory Increased By $1.78 Million Its Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Stake

Alta Capital Management Llc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) stake by 37.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alta Capital Management Llc acquired 58,968 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Alta Capital Management Llc holds 214,340 shares with $58.67M value, up from 155,372 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific now has $110.68B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.37. About 891,208 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83

Brown Advisory Inc increased Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) stake by 7.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc acquired 26,496 shares as Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)’s stock declined 9.55%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 374,009 shares with $25.22M value, up from 347,513 last quarter. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $2.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.02. About 428,664 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 09/04/2018 – cafepharma: Celgene on biotech hunt with Agios, Jounce in crosshairs: FT: After a tough few months for the Big Biotech; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 16/05/2018 – JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT DATA FROM ONGOING ICONIC TRIAL OF JTX-2011 AT THE 2018 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors

Brown Advisory Inc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 115,998 shares to 967,521 valued at $552.05 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 15,413 shares and now owns 420,264 shares. Ishares Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold AGIO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.56% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). 15,000 are held by Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt L P. Principal Grp Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Sectoral Asset owns 60,000 shares. Axiom Limited Liability Co De reported 0.04% stake. S&Co stated it has 0.03% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Price T Rowe Md reported 2.80 million shares stake. Cwm reported 1 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 133,155 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 3,280 shares. Axa has invested 0.06% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). 28 were accumulated by Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Street Corporation reported 0.01% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Sg Americas Secs Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) for 46,719 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Agios Pharma (NASDAQ:AGIO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agios Pharma had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Canaccord Genuity. Leerink Swann upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, February 15 report.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 11.08% above currents $276.37 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TMO in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 23. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. Needham downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Tuesday, July 16. Needham has “Buy” rating and $31500 target. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 18.

