Alta Capital Management Increased Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $15.03 Million; Valuation Rose; As Marathon Oil (MRO) Stock Price Declined, Diam Company LTD Has Decreased Position by $15.31 Million

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 52.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 78,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 228,127 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.78 million, up from 149,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $203.1. About 1.51M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 70.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 957,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 402,009 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 3.29 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 10,000 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Washington Trust Savings Bank has invested 1.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc holds 0.49% or 47,965 shares in its portfolio. Coastline invested in 0.22% or 7,710 shares. Intact Investment holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 77,600 shares. First Long Island Ltd Liability Co accumulated 124,772 shares or 3.09% of the stock. Adirondack Trust reported 9,472 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Willis Invest Counsel accumulated 221,304 shares. Moreover, Oakmont has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,170 shares. Axa holds 0.53% or 701,494 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability reported 1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Institute For Wealth Ltd Co stated it has 0.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Qci Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 81,059 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 0.16% or 234,761 shares.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 286,173 shares to 554,227 shares, valued at $58.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 3,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,486 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura has 1.45 million shares. South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.63% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Advisory Serv Ltd Co reported 9,346 shares. Moreover, Hexavest has 0.14% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 672,634 shares. The New Jersey-based Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.06% or 6.36M shares in its portfolio. Montag A Assocs reported 0.02% stake. Kepos LP stated it has 187,023 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 15,626 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wheatland Advisors holds 40,091 shares. Duncker Streett & Com reported 3,812 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 1,334 shares. Fruth Investment reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Laffer Invs stated it has 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Brandywine Inv Mngmt reported 752,552 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) by 38,038 shares to 483,565 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 23,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 920,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).