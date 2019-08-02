Alta Capital Management Increased Apple (AAPL) Position; Alyeska Investment Group LP Boosted By $12.96 Million Its Sm Energy Co (SM) Holding

Alta Capital Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alta Capital Management Llc acquired 7,162 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Alta Capital Management Llc holds 604,304 shares with $114.79M value, up from 597,142 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $944.48B valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99M shares traded or 93.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – Jamf and Maryville University Offer Students a Unique Approach to Learning with a Modern Tool; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 16/03/2018 – Apple schedules product launch in Chicago for March 27; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today to talk trade; 28/03/2018 – The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil and updated Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased Sm Energy Co (SM) stake by 120.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp acquired 762,295 shares as Sm Energy Co (SM)’s stock declined 34.41%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 1.39M shares with $24.37 million value, up from 631,118 last quarter. Sm Energy Co now has $1.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 9.13% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 5.59M shares traded or 59.67% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND ABOUT $1.27B; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. 10,000 SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares with value of $127,121 were bought by Copeland David W. $73,150 worth of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) shares were bought by Ottoson Javan D.

Among 10 analysts covering SM Energy (NYSE:SM), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. SM Energy had 19 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. FBR Capital maintained SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) rating on Wednesday, June 19. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $14 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, June 18. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, February 22. M Partners maintained the shares of SM in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Williams Capital Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 0.01% or 343,409 shares. Millennium Lc invested in 4.88 million shares. Highbridge Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 109,900 shares. Ironwood Investment Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,950 shares. Amg Natl Retail Bank accumulated 41,343 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 54,227 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc reported 480,888 shares. 156,501 are owned by Susquehanna Intll Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Matarin Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 19,360 shares. 38,735 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. 15,834 were accumulated by Utd Automobile Association. Parametric Port Ltd Llc holds 0% or 317,031 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 1.49M shares. Citigroup Inc holds 252,424 shares. First Limited Partnership owns 640,446 shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 85,062 shares to 977,959 valued at $42.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 91,974 shares and now owns 148,863 shares. Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) was reduced too.

More notable recent SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 87% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SM Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SM Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results: Solid Earnings And Cash Flow Driven By Continued Execution – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “SM Energy (SM) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 2.45% or 288.76 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 1.80M shares. Art Advisors Llc owns 54,734 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 45,211 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Davidson Invest Advisors invested in 3.69% or 185,246 shares. Parnassus Ca holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.42M shares. Fdx Advisors reported 0.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Excalibur Management stated it has 21,149 shares. Montgomery Investment holds 18,400 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Drexel Morgan &, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,299 shares. Cadence Commercial Bank Na has invested 1.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trb Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 306,000 shares or 17.4% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategic Global Limited Com accumulated 34,324 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Mngmt invested in 1% or 22,061 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts lift Apple targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.