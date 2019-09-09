Alta Capital Management Has Upped Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake By $6.69 Million; Jefferies Group Has Raised Its Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Position

Jefferies Group Llc increased Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) stake by 474.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc acquired 52,691 shares as Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)’s stock declined 10.73%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 63,791 shares with $1.21M value, up from 11,100 last quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc now has $12.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 3.97 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 16/05/2018 – Japanese Investors Buy DDR, Weatherford; Sell Host Hotels: 13F; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP

Alta Capital Management Llc increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 14.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alta Capital Management Llc acquired 60,231 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Alta Capital Management Llc holds 472,708 shares with $52.48M value, up from 412,477 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $247.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $138.72. About 4.11M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jefferies Group Llc decreased Sba Communications Corp New (Call) stake by 3,817 shares to 500 valued at $100,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Total S A (NYSE:TOT) stake by 13,030 shares and now owns 36,970 shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was reduced too.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4,729 activity. Shares for $4,729 were bought by LENTZ MICHAEL E on Monday, April 15.

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD) stake by 5,997 shares to 330,690 valued at $43.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) stake by 14,568 shares and now owns 275,601 shares. Chubb Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 11.50% above currents $138.72 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, June 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. Imperial Capital maintained it with “In-Line” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. On Tuesday, April 23 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. Bank of America maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, June 13 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating.