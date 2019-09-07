Alta Capital Management Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.35 Million; Kenmare Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position in Career Education (CECO) by $697,328

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 451,667 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 7,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 604,304 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.79M, up from 597,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 30/05/2018 – Smartphone Market Will Decline Again This Year But Apple Volumes Will Rise, Projects IDC — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 713,917 shares to 8,988 shares, valued at $578,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Corp by 3,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,030 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.25 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CECO’s profit will be $17.62 million for 19.95 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Career Education Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.90% negative EPS growth.

