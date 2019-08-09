Alta Capital Management Has Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Stake By $1.75 Million; Electronic Arts (EA) Sentiment Is 1.23

Electronic Arts Inc (EA) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 313 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 255 reduced and sold their positions in Electronic Arts Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 263.41 million shares, up from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Electronic Arts Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 12 to 12 for the same number . Sold All: 70 Reduced: 185 Increased: 204 New Position: 109.

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 2.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 7,467 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Alta Capital Management Llc holds 270,612 shares with $63.72 million value, down from 278,079 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $295.79B valuation. The stock increased 3.24% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $278.04. About 3.87 million shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.74 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 13.47 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

Technology Crossover Management Vi L.L.C. holds 100% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. for 609,035 shares. Technology Crossover Management V Llc owns 609,035 shares or 70.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Technology Crossover Management Vii Ltd. has 8.4% invested in the company for 2.25 million shares. The Brazil-based Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. has invested 7.79% in the stock. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, a New York-based fund reported 375,832 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 selling transactions for $32.58 million activity. Mastercard Foundation had sold 23,850 shares worth $6.66M. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares.

Alta Capital Management Llc increased Kraft Heinz Company stake by 17,844 shares to 46,476 valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadridge Fin’l Solutns (NYSE:BR) stake by 152,709 shares and now owns 436,821 shares. Booking Holdings was raised too.

