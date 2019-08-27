Alta Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake by $341,420; Bryn Mawr Bk (BMTC) Stock Declined While Maltese Capital Management Cut Position

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (BMTC) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 25,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.90% . The institutional investor held 151,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, down from 177,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $684.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 20,811 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMTC); 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 794 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 125,933 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.24M, down from 126,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $513.46. About 338,674 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59M for 19.72 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc owns 280 shares. Retail Bank Of The West has 0.06% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,260 shares. Winslow Capital Ltd Company holds 0.95% or 408,061 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt invested in 6,930 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 821 are owned by Alyeska Investment Group Lp. Clark Capital Mgmt Grp Inc Inc Inc accumulated 555 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 40,000 shares. National Pension Serv invested in 96,261 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Assetmark has 254 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 44,958 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 15,709 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 2,337 are owned by Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Retirement Of Alabama owns 37,993 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 6,866 shares.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 78,674 shares to 228,127 shares, valued at $43.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams’ (SHW) Shares Rise 34% YTD: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 84,600 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $10.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 421,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Analysts await Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.84 per share. BMTC’s profit will be $15.70 million for 10.90 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 8 investors sold BMTC shares while 43 reduced holdings. only 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.88 million shares or 0.87% more from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 70,019 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Franklin Incorporated stated it has 1.63 million shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc, Florida-based fund reported 131,299 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 7,744 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 581,848 are owned by Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc. Invesco Ltd holds 26,513 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dean Capital Mgmt holds 25,073 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc, California-based fund reported 202 shares. Moreover, Vanguard has 0% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 969,171 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania has invested 0.07% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited holds 545,755 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 7,926 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 8,537 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Philadelphia Tru Co has 0.57% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 178,715 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC).

More notable recent Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bryn Mawr Trust Updates Web Address to BMT.com – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Completes Merger With Continental Bank Holdings, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2015, Globenewswire.com published: “Bryn Mawr Trust Names Emanuel Ball Senior Vice President and Director of Facilities – GlobeNewswire” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bryn Mawr Trust Appoints Mark Henderson as Senior Vice President, Director of Capital Markets – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Completes Merger with Royal Bancshares of Pennsylvania, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 15, 2017.