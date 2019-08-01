Alta Capital Management Has Trimmed Ecolab (ECL) Position as Share Value Rose; As Callaway Golf Co. (ELY) Market Value Rose, Timessquare Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 24,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 188,215 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.23M, down from 212,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $201.73. About 1.51M shares traded or 30.70% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Callaway Golf Co. (ELY) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 384,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The institutional investor held 2.38 million shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.88M, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 1.15 million shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B; 22/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M

Since February 12, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $402,130 activity. On Monday, May 20 the insider Lynch Brian P. bought $99,480. BREWER OLIVER G III bought $151,400 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integer Holdings Corp by 11,450 shares to 700,350 shares, valued at $52.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. by 395,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Select Medical Holdings C (NYSE:SEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ELY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daruma Cap Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 1.56 million shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 124,180 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 2,893 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 66 shares. Bernzott Cap Advisors accumulated 1.02 million shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated holds 0% or 200 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.03% or 137,035 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Teton invested in 0.15% or 96,387 shares. Systematic Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 17,785 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 121,456 shares. Signaturefd Limited accumulated 87 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm has 0.17% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 184,604 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Metropolitan Life Company New York has invested 0.21% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 0.2% or 180,175 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth has 1.99% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 52,071 shares. Trustco National Bank N Y reported 3,017 shares stake. Cadence Cap Management holds 2,130 shares. Veritas Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2,383 shares. Toth Advisory holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 49,118 shares. Hallmark Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,951 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Wellington Group Inc Llp holds 0.32% or 8.04M shares. Essex Inv Com Lc has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ftb Advsrs holds 0.32% or 22,819 shares in its portfolio. Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 0.24% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 168,337 shares.

