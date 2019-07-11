Alta Capital Management Has Raised By $16.10 Million Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake; Shorts at LOCCITANE LUXEMBOURG ORDINARY SHARES LU (LCCTF) Lowered By 0.2%

LOCCITANE LUXEMBOURG ORDINARY SHARES LU (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) had a decrease of 0.2% in short interest. LCCTF’s SI was 152,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.2% from 152,400 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 254 days are for LOCCITANE LUXEMBOURG ORDINARY SHARES LU (OTCMKTS:LCCTF)’s short sellers to cover LCCTF’s short positions. It closed at $2.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Alta Capital Management Llc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) stake by 37.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alta Capital Management Llc acquired 58,968 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)’s stock rose 6.33%. The Alta Capital Management Llc holds 214,340 shares with $58.67 million value, up from 155,372 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific now has $115.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $296.52. About 634,173 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY

Another recent and important L'Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “L’OCCITANE, INTL SA ADR 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2018.

LÂ’Occitane International S.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and retails various natural and organic ingredient based cosmetics and well-being products in Luxembourg, Japan, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Russia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.00 billion. It offers perfumes, soaps, and fragrant products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides face care, body and sun care, hair care, and skincare products.

