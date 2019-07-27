Alta Capital Management Has Lowered Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position; Endeavour Capital Advisors Increased By $3.58 Million Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 19.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc acquired 35,405 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 221,433 shares with $22.42M value, up from 186,028 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $371.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning; 13/03/2018 – JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup; 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CRANDALL BOWLES TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN MAY; 15/04/2018 – Aurizon Target Price Cut 3.6% to A$4 a Share by JP Morgan; 01/05/2018 – Chase and Jaguar Land Rover Renew Private Label Agreement; 17/04/2018 – Goldman trumps profit estimates as bond trading shines; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 0.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 794 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock declined 0.71%. The Alta Capital Management Llc holds 125,933 shares with $54.24M value, down from 126,727 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $47.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $512.3. About 590,202 shares traded or 9.71% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M. On Tuesday, January 29 Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,341 shares. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of stock. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares. Shares for $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Gp owns 0.44% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,750 shares. Aimz Investment Advsrs Limited Company owns 0.17% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,402 shares. Carlson Mgmt holds 3,803 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Orleans Corp La has 1.56% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 20,111 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Co Oh holds 2.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 35,422 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs holds 8,085 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 45,000 are owned by Ulysses Mngmt Llc. Paragon Cap holds 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,587 shares. Family Firm Inc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Washington Tru Natl Bank invested in 1.75% or 108,460 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Co Inc Ma invested in 0.89% or 54,691 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Management has 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Peloton Wealth Strategists has 2.5% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 35,650 shares. Lafayette Invs Inc reported 12,225 shares. 3,242 were reported by Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $130 target.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 31,955 shares to 193,960 valued at $23.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Veritex Hldgs Inc stake by 20,229 shares and now owns 1.05M shares. Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $47000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of SHW in report on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Company reported 13 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd reported 46,585 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma holds 0.98% or 17,087 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 984,626 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 11,584 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc stated it has 4,497 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The California-based Nelson Roberts Ltd has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Marsico Capital Management Ltd Co holds 353,565 shares. Moreover, Cim Ltd has 0.13% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 793 shares. 270 are held by Shelton Mngmt. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has invested 0.31% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). De Burlo Group stated it has 1,250 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Greatmark Prns reported 0.1% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Alta Capital Management Llc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) stake by 58,968 shares to 214,340 valued at $58.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadridge Fin’l Solutns (NYSE:BR) stake by 152,709 shares and now owns 436,821 shares. S&P Global Inc was raised too.