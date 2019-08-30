Alta Capital Management Has Lifted Western Alliance Banc (WAL) Holding by $891,545; As Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Valuation Declined, Bank Of America Upped Its Stake by $1.02 Million

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Banc (WAL) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 21,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 320,724 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16 million, up from 298,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Banc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 366,715 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 1,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 7,495 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 6,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $654. About 13,457 shares traded or 6.07% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,561 shares to 75,239 shares, valued at $19.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 14,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,601 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW).

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 40,525 shares to 595,213 shares, valued at $11.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT) by 113,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,373 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (Call) (NYSE:BX).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 101 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.73 million activity. The insider Horizon Kinetics LLC bought 42 shares worth $33,511.