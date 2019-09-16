Alta Capital Management Has Lifted Markel (MKL) Stake by $5.46 Million; Shareholder Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Increased Merck & Co (MRK) Position

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 5,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 29,554 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.20 million, up from 24,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1164.84. About 30,073 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 44,243 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71 million, up from 37,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 7.18M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 06/03/2018 – More negative read-through to $CRVS $MRK terminates its A2A receptor antagonist Preladenant monotherapy and PD1 combo trial citing “the data did not support study endpoints”; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Has Been Exploring Options for Consumer Health Unit; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $301.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 7,870 shares to 9,229 shares, valued at $808,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 17,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,956 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Flow Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 115,795 were accumulated by Winslow Asset Mgmt. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has invested 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Brown Advisory has 1.70 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) invested in 7,000 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Jacobs And Ca holds 70,106 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 26,026 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Co has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0.38% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 47,794 are held by Exchange Capital Mngmt. Verity & Verity Ltd holds 0.08% or 4,575 shares. Northeast Invest reported 86,978 shares. Cumberland Advsr holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,385 shares. 5,462 were accumulated by Eagle Ridge. Private Ocean Ltd Llc holds 4,447 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ledyard Savings Bank has 333 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding invested in 56,965 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Geode Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Alberta Invest Corp owns 2,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). British Columbia Inv accumulated 2,691 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability owns 267 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 2 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And has 65,557 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 5 shares. Texas Yale Capital reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 11,153 shares. Westwood Holdings Grp Inc holds 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 691 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 1,166 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of holds 0.3% or 28,485 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $103,500 activity.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2,743 shares to 327,947 shares, valued at $44.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,725 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ).