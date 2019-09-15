Alta Capital Management Has Lifted Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake; Hbk Investments LP Has Increased Sina (SINA) Holding By $23.53 Million

Hbk Investments LP increased Sina Corp (SINA) stake by 60.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hbk Investments LP acquired 547,320 shares as Sina Corp (SINA)’s stock declined 38.25%. The Hbk Investments LP holds 1.45 million shares with $62.60M value, up from 904,145 last quarter. Sina Corp now has $3.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.67. About 336,382 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4

Alta Capital Management Llc increased Expedia Group (EXPE) stake by 1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alta Capital Management Llc acquired 2,740 shares as Expedia Group (EXPE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Alta Capital Management Llc holds 275,384 shares with $36.63 million value, up from 272,644 last quarter. Expedia Group now has $19.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $132.3. About 760,011 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 27/04/2018 – Expedia: Wait in Line, or All Aboard? — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 15/05/2018 – Eurowings to expand online presence in bid to drive sales; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion

Among 3 analysts covering Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Expedia has $185 highest and $14000 lowest target. $158’s average target is 19.43% above currents $132.3 stock price. Expedia had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, March 22. Argus Research upgraded Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings.