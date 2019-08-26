Alta Capital Management Has Increased Its Int’l Business Machines (IBM) Holding; Cumberland Partners LTD Cut Its Transcanada (TRP) Stake

Alta Capital Management Llc increased Int’l Business Machines (IBM) stake by 25.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alta Capital Management Llc acquired 2,316 shares as Int’l Business Machines (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Alta Capital Management Llc holds 11,227 shares with $1.58 million value, up from 8,911 last quarter. Int’l Business Machines now has $114.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.82 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased Transcanada Corp (TRP) stake by 29.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 20,840 shares as Transcanada Corp (TRP)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 49,644 shares with $2.23 million value, down from 70,484 last quarter. Transcanada Corp now has $45.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 1.16M shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REVIEWING DETAILS OF FERC ACTIONS; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS C$0.98, EST. C$0.85; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – TransCanada to cut temporary discounted rates for its Keystone oil pipeline; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q COMP EBITDA C$2.07B, EST. C$2.02B; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA: OPEN SEASON CLOSED MARCH 15, WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 03/05/2018 – TransCanada to start work on Keystone XL in Montana in fall 2018 -letter; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD IS WORKING TO FINALIZE SCOPE OF EXPANSION FACILITIES TO MEET SERVICE REQUIREMENTS RESULTING FROM OPEN SEASON; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Fixes Operating, Maintenance and Admin Costs at $225M for 2018 and $230M for 2019

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) stake by 114,606 shares to 809,212 valued at $43.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lauder Estee Co Ltd Cl A (NYSE:EL) stake by 8,570 shares and now owns 12,442 shares. Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust holds 39,680 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Ltd Com reported 0.27% stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.76% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fcg Advisors Llc reported 2,581 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Barbara Oil Company holds 0.42% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,000 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,405 shares. Swedbank holds 1.40 million shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh has 0.39% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Triangle Securities Wealth stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 228,999 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 0.14% or 898,323 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 900 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 17,805 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co has 1,228 shares.

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 24,694 shares to 188,215 valued at $33.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chubb Corp stake by 3,830 shares and now owns 3,030 shares. Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was reduced too.

