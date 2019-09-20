Alta Capital Management Has Cut Novo (NVO) Position; 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW) Shorts Raised By 25%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) had an increase of 25% in short interest. BCOW’s SI was 3,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 25% from 2,800 shares previously. With 4,300 avg volume, 1 days are for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW)’s short sellers to cover BCOW’s short positions. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 17,687 shares traded or 312.00% up from the average. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased Novo (NVO) stake by 58.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 10,453 shares as Novo (NVO)’s stock declined 2.46%. The Alta Capital Management Llc holds 7,286 shares with $371,000 value, down from 17,739 last quarter. Novo now has $123.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 1.80 million shares traded or 20.02% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 18/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: XULTOPHY APPROVED IN CANADA FOR TYPE 2 DIABETES; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 203314 Company: NOVO NORDISK INC; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 05/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK AND EPIDESTINY TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT NOVO NORDISK HAS OBTAINED AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENCE TO EPIDESTINY’S SICKLE CELL DISEASE (SCD) PROGRAMME, EPI01; 30/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 2nd Wk, Contrave Advances: Obesity; 21/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: REFIXIA ACHIEVES GREATER TOTAL FACTOR IX EXPOSURE; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 19/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK PRESENTS PHASE 2 DATA ON SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – ADULTS WITH OBESITY TREATED WITH SEMAGLUTIDE LOST UP TO 13.8% OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT AFTER 52 WEEKS SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN THOSE TREATED WITH PLACEBO; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS APPROVED AN UPDATE TO US PRESCRIBING INFORMATION FOR TRESIBA

Alta Capital Management Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 10,702 shares to 653,251 valued at $35.60 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 7,758 shares and now owns 200,752 shares. Alphabet Inc Cl A was raised too.

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.48B for 20.92 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.