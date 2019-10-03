Alta Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Ecolab (ECL) as Market Valuation Rose; Amg National Trust Bank Holding in Ppg (PPG) Lowered by $359,020

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 41,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 146,677 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.96 million, down from 188,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $191.95. About 564,611 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Ppg (PPG) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 3,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 11,164 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, down from 14,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Ppg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $113.84. About 417,242 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 22/03/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Wuppertal, Germany; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 28/05/2018 – PPG Industries Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 19/04/2018 – PPG Marks Successful 2017, Reports Solid Financials at Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS INVESTIGATION HAS FOUND EVIDENCE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Will Have Six Mos From May 10 to File Form 10-Q With SEC; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received Word of Potential Violations as Earnings Release Was Being Finalized

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Madison Holdg Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 7,550 shares. Papp L Roy & has invested 0.86% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Adage Prns Group Incorporated Lc owns 88,480 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 0% or 12,804 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd owns 6,237 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. The Michigan-based Arcadia Investment Corporation Mi has invested 2.73% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Tortoise Capital Ltd Co has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Chevy Chase Incorporated invested in 0.48% or 581,443 shares. Aristotle Llc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 355,347 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Argent Tru stated it has 1,984 shares. Guardian Life Of America reported 730 shares stake. Bailard Incorporated reported 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 27,926 were reported by Btim.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 27.90 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,837 shares to 439,298 shares, valued at $24.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 0.37% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Welch And Forbes Ltd holds 4,386 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Verity Verity Limited Liability holds 0.96% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 37,955 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 10,149 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Com owns 371 shares. Field & Main National Bank owns 3,946 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Smith Salley reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 2,889 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited Liability holds 3,800 shares. Bailard invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Private Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0.18% or 4,267 shares in its portfolio. Novare Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 7,058 shares. Creative Planning reported 39,855 shares. Penobscot Investment Management holds 0.08% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 3,430 shares. 2,614 were reported by Ftb Advsrs Incorporated.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 17.57 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (FXI) by 50,500 shares to 90,783 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate (NYSE:ALL) by 3,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS).