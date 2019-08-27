Alta Capital Management Has Boosted By $1.35 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Shorts Down By 22.3%

Alta Capital Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alta Capital Management Llc acquired 7,162 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Alta Capital Management Llc holds 604,304 shares with $114.79M value, up from 597,142 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $933.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify; 30/04/2018 – Apple loses top slot of India’s premium smartphone market to Samsung; 03/05/2018 – The Big Apple’s dynamism and diverse industry base has helped fuel growth and make it a magnet for entrepreneurs; 24/04/2018 – These reviews have been especially popular with companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics that are frequent targets of patent infringement suits; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is ‘optimistic’ that trade tensions with China will be resolved; 29/05/2018 – Apple’s WWDC 2018 starts on June 4; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS; 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever

Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) had a decrease of 22.3% in short interest. MKTX’s SI was 2.01M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 22.3% from 2.58 million shares previously. With 498,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX)’s short sellers to cover MKTX’s short positions. The stock increased 1.67% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $395.11. About 193,306 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX US; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $358,490 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $358,490 were bought by Prager Richard Leon on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold MarketAxess Holdings Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,836 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 13 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon has invested 0.03% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Dupont Mngmt Corporation holds 0.02% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) or 3,173 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 114,981 shares. Aqr Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 62,096 shares. 6,800 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us accumulated 0.16% or 62,543 shares. Sei Invs Company stated it has 69,655 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Us State Bank De invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Moreover, Agf has 0.03% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 10,000 shares. 1,842 are held by Panagora Asset Management. Illinois-based Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.64% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Cookson Peirce Incorporated invested in 1,294 shares or 0.03% of the stock. United Svcs Automobile Association has 5,863 shares.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.92 billion. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. It has a 80.63 P/E ratio. The firm through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis.

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 794 shares to 125,933 valued at $54.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chubb Corp stake by 3,830 shares and now owns 3,030 shares. Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) was reduced too.

